Wizards Could Benefit from Expected Bucks Forward Trade
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to be traded, and the Washington Wizards could find themselves benefiting from this potential deal.
As we get deeper into the NBA offseason, we can expect to see more and more deals. We will see more firings of head coaches in the league, perhaps players being signed, and there definitely will be plenty of players traded. One trade that feels bound to happen is Giannis Antetokounmpo leaving the Bucks. It remains unclear where he will go, but we know for certain that he wouldn’t prefer a trade to the Wizards. The Wizards would still be able to benefit from a deal involving Antetokounmpo by becoming a third team involved in a trade.
The Wizards have attractive expiring contracts on the team. They also have many teams competing for a title now who would love to acquire. Marcus Smart and Khris Middleton would love to play for a chance at a title. Middleton has already won, but Smart would certainly be hungry for a ring. The Wizards could dangle them in any blockbuster trades and become the third team involved. They would likely get a return of more draft picks or even other young players for the future.
The Wizards would do well to get involved in any potential trade for Antetokounmpo or any other superstar who prefers a change of scenery. Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns is on the trading block as well. The Wizards may be able to acquire him in a deal, as he may be open to playing in Washington, as he grew up in the area. However, even if they can’t persuade Durant to join the team, the Wizards can still benefit by becoming the third team involved in a trade, so they can continue to add even more assets to their rebuild.
