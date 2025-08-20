Former Wizards Forward Joins Spurs Front Office
This month, the Washington Wizards have seen more than one player move on from their professional career on their court, and some have continued on a new path. Father Time is a reminder to us all that nothing lasts forever, including NBA careers.
For example, legendary Wizards point guard and former Kentucky Wildcat standout John Wall made an announcement on Tuesday that he was retiring from the NBA. After an 11 year career with the Wizards, Houston Rockets, and the Los Angeles Clippers, Wall called an end to his playing days.
The five-time All-Star wasn't the only NBA athlete to make an official announcement about what their next move was. Mike Muscala, another former Washington Wizards player, let it be known that he is now an assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns on head coach Jordan Otto's bench
A second former Wizard has taken on a position with a new team that no longer involves being on the court. Former Wizards and Orlando Magic forward Rashard Lewis accepted the Director of Player Development position with the San Antonio Spurs.
After nine seasons with the Seattle SuperSonics (who are now the Oklahoma City Thunder), Lewis agreed to sign with the Magic. That was one of three teams he played for in the Southeast Division.
Lewis became a Wizard when Washington traded for him and gave up Gilbert Arenas to Orlando. The former forward produced a stat line of 9.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 60 games with the Wizards.
He went on to win an NBA title with the Miami Heat in 2013. Lewis brings his experience as a player, All-Star and NBA Champion to a Western Conference team that is in the midst of a rebuild, much like the Washington Wizards are.
The 16-year veteran now serves as the Director of Player Development. Lewis appeared as a guest coach for the Spurs' staff during San Antonio’s 2025 Summer League slate of games. The former legend will help the Wizards' opposition when the two teams meet twice in a four-day span in December.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!