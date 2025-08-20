Three Former Wizards Most Likely to Retire Next After John Wall
A former Washington Wizards and Kentucky Wildcat legend just announced his retirement from the National Basketball Association. John Wall declared he is hanging up his jersey and leaving the league.
Washington has seen a few of their former players move on from their time on the court this summer. Former Wizards forward Mike Muscula gave up playing to take an assistant coaching position on the Phoenix Suns' bench.
With the sudden retirement of Wall, we look at these three former Wizards who are potential candidates to retire from the NBA next.
1. Russell Westbrook
Mr. Triple Double himself is also getting up there in years. Westbrook, 36, declined his option with former NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets. With their front office retooling to maximize their center, Nikola Jokic's prime, adding Westbrook would only increase their likelihood of returning to the NBA Finals.
For an explosive guard that is turning 37 this November, it's hard to believe that Westbrook has too many years left on the court. The former Wizard spent 11 seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder and one with the Houston Rockets before coming to the nation's capital.
As a member of the Washington Wizards, Westbrook recorded his fourth season averaging a triple-double in his career and set the record for the most triple-doubles in the history of the NBA.
Despite only playing for the Wizards for one year, Westbrook etched his name in the league's history books that season. To date, Washington is the only Eastern Conference team that the Long Beach, California native ever played for. His retirement is expected sooner than later.
2. JaVale McGee
It's been a few years since McGee played for the Washington Wizards. However, this was McGee's first team in the league. He was drafted by them in the 2008 NBA Draft.
A three-time NBA champion, the 37-year-old was a journey man in the league. McGee went on to play for eight other teams before joining both Vaqueros de Bayamón and the Illawarra Hawks this year.
This center more than quadrupled his points per game from his freshman year at the University of Nevada to his sophomore year. He played in over 60 games for his alma mater before debuting in the NBA.
Currently still playing overseas, McGee has yet to retire from the league. However, his name could be next after Wall's announcement this week.
3. Dwight Howard
Another former Wizards center makes the list of most likely players to retire from the NBA that played for Washington. Nicknamed 'Superman,' Howard tortured opposing defenses night after night since his early days wit the Orlando Magic.
Already familiar with the NBA's Southeast Division, the Atlanta, Georgia native joined his hometown team, the Atlanta Hawks, before joining both the Charlotte Hornets and the Wizards.
Despite playing just nine games in his lone season in Washington, Howard still nearly averaged a double-double. He put up almost 13 points and just over nine boards a game. That 2018-19 NBA season was the first year in Howard's career he failed to average more than 10 rebounds a game.
With him being months away from turning 40 years old, its hard to imagine a significant resurrection in Howard's NBA career. He could be yet another former Wizard player to announce his retirement in the immediate future.
