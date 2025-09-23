Former Wizards Center Finds New NBA Opportunity
One thing about life is that things are always changing. The seasons change every three months. This is something many people look forward to as it offers some variety and even a change in our feelings and emotions. Our bodies change, too, as we get older and mature. Sometimes, our beliefs may even change depending on how well we receive and perceive something. Another major thing that changes in life is our jobs and career fields. This happens when we may want more money, when we may want to do something different, or even if we have unfortunately been fired from a job. This could also happen when our contract may have ended. That was the case for former Washington Wizards big man Thomas Bryant, who ESPN's Shams Charania revealed has signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Bryant was a starter for the Wizards during his time with the team. He played well when his number was called, as he averaged a career-best 14 points per game to go along with six rebounds and a block as well. It's safe to say Bryant had his best years statistically in the NBA with the Wizards. He didn't start his career with the Wizards, and that's what makes his journey and his time with them even more special. His career started with the Los Angeles Lakers. When he left the Lakers, that is when his Wizards journey began. After leaving the Wizards, he returned to the Lakers. From that point onward, he has become a journeyman playing for the Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat, and the Indiana Pacers. He played in the NBA Finals and won a championship with the Nuggets in 2023. Last season, he lost in the Finals with the Pacers. This season, he will be suiting up for the Cleveland Cavaliers as he has reached a one-year deal to play for them this upcoming season.
This deal comes right on time for Bryant, as media week has begun, and training camp will begin soon as well. Bryant will serve as a backup to all-star Jared Allen. His skill set will give the Cavaliers options. This is something the Wizards valued because Bryant can stretch the floor as well as play inside the paint. The Wizards could have used his skillset this season, as size and big men depth are something they are lacking. The Wizards will play against Bryant and the Cleveland Cavaliers three times this season.
