Inside The Wizards

Former Wizards Center Finds New NBA Opportunity

A former Washington Wizards starter has signed with an Eastern Conference rival.

Tyrone Montgomery

Mar 25, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant (13) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Braxton Key (8) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-Imagn Images
Mar 25, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant (13) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Braxton Key (8) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-Imagn Images / Raj Mehta-Imagn Images
In this story:

One thing about life is that things are always changing. The seasons change every three months. This is something many people look forward to as it offers some variety and even a change in our feelings and emotions. Our bodies change, too, as we get older and mature. Sometimes, our beliefs may even change depending on how well we receive and perceive something. Another major thing that changes in life is our jobs and career fields. This happens when we may want more money, when we may want to do something different, or even if we have unfortunately been fired from a job. This could also happen when our contract may have ended. That was the case for former Washington Wizards big man Thomas Bryant, who ESPN's Shams Charania revealed has signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Bryant was a starter for the Wizards during his time with the team. He played well when his number was called, as he averaged a career-best 14 points per game to go along with six rebounds and a block as well. It's safe to say Bryant had his best years statistically in the NBA with the Wizards. He didn't start his career with the Wizards, and that's what makes his journey and his time with them even more special. His career started with the Los Angeles Lakers. When he left the Lakers, that is when his Wizards journey began. After leaving the Wizards, he returned to the Lakers. From that point onward, he has become a journeyman playing for the Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat, and the Indiana Pacers. He played in the NBA Finals and won a championship with the Nuggets in 2023. Last season, he lost in the Finals with the Pacers. This season, he will be suiting up for the Cleveland Cavaliers as he has reached a one-year deal to play for them this upcoming season.

Former Washington Wizards big man Thomas Bryant
Jun 4, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Indiana Pacers center Thomas Bryant (3) during NBA Finals Media Day at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

This deal comes right on time for Bryant, as media week has begun, and training camp will begin soon as well. Bryant will serve as a backup to all-star Jared Allen. His skill set will give the Cavaliers options. This is something the Wizards valued because Bryant can stretch the floor as well as play inside the paint. The Wizards could have used his skillset this season, as size and big men depth are something they are lacking. The Wizards will play against Bryant and the Cleveland Cavaliers three times this season.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Tyrone Montgomery
TYRONE MONTGOMERY

Tyrone Montgomery Jr has covered the NBA, NFL, and NCAA Sports since 2017 where he has engaged in color commentary, writing articles, interviewing of both players and coaches, photography, videography, and even the recording of multiple podcasts as well. This has shown to be a strong passion of his as he continues along this path covering the Washington Wizards

Home/Washington Wizards News