Four Historic September Wizards Signings
The month of September is a relatively quiet month in a typical NBA season calendar. The NBA Draft is wrapped up by the end of June, while Summer Leagues are done well before Labor Day Weekend. Preseason games won't start for NBA teams until October. For the Washington Wizards, they haven't seen any activity since the team waived guard Jaylen Martin and signed forward Anthony Gill.
In what historically has been a slow month, here is a look back at some of the bigger transactions the Wizards have made during the franchise's history in September.
1. September 25, 2000
In the month prior, the Washington Bullets offered a multi-year contract to Gerard King. He accepted the offer and signed on the line.
But in September 2000, small forward Tracy Murray was sent to the Denver Nuggets for Popeye Jones and a 2002 second-round draft pick. The Wizards would then take Rod Grizzard with that selection.
Murray came to Washington in 1996. He is one of seven Wizards players to have scored 50 points or more in a game. Murray shares that feat with greats like Michael Jordan, Bradley Beal and Gilbert Arenas.
In his first season for the Bullets, he was a part of the playoff team that featured Chris Webber, Juwan Howard and Rod Strickland. Washington would eventually get swept in the first round by Jordan and the eventual NBA champions, the Chicago Bulls.
2. September 30, 1997
Another small forward found a new home in Washington. Darvin Ham signed as a free agent with the Washington in team's first year as the Wizards. They were the Bullets for more than 20 years before making the most recent team name change.
Ham spent just one seasons with Washington. He averaged 2.0 points per game in 71 regular contests for the Wizards.
Notably, he is in his second stint as an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks. Ham had played for the Bucks during his NBA career. The Wizards actually open up the 2025-26' regular season on the road against Milwaukee.
3. September 2015 (multiple dates & transactions)
On September 8th, 2015, a pair of players were signed by the Wizards. Toure' Murry and Ish Smith joined the team. Randy Wittman was the head coach at the time.
Just over two weeks later, Washington also added Josh Harrellson and Jaleel Roberts. One day later on September 25, the Wizards inked Jaron Johnson to a deal. Unfortunately for them all, these five players were released two months later on October 24, 2015.
This particular September saw the most activity in franchise history. The Wizards had just made the playoffs two seasons in a row before this one, but missed out in this season (41-41). Washington would make two more following the one-year postseason absence.
4. September 6, 1974
Dave Stallworth was traded to the Phoenix Suns along with a second-round draft pick for Clem Haskins. That draft selection turned out to be Allen Murphy for the Suns.
Stallworth was a part of the 1971 Bullets that lost in the NBA Finals. He was released by the Suns and ultimately returned to the New York Knicks, Stallworth's first-ever team.
Haskins played 13 games during the 1974 NBA Playoffs for the Bullets. He averaged 53.6% from the floor during the postseason that year.
5. September 4, 1973
This was not a significant September move outside of it being during the only season in which the team went by the Capital Bullets. They finished 47-35 which was good enough for first place in the NBA Central Division. K.C. Jones was the head coach that season for the Bullets.
John Tresvant is a native of Washington, D.C. He played for the Bullets in the 1971 NBA Finals. Tresvant averaged just over six points per game during the 187 games he played for the franchise.
Tresvant was traded to the Bulls for a future draft pick in 1973. He never took the court again in the NBA.
