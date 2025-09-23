Wizards Should Trade for Chet Holmgren
The Washington Wizards are in the midst of a full rebuild, and acquiring a unique talent like Chet Holmgren from the NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder could fast-track their resurgence. Holmgren had a strong sophomore season as he served as the third wheel behind MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and first time all star star Jalen Williams. While Holmgren showed flashes of brilliance on both ends of the court, he may be viewed as expendable by a cap-conscious Thunder team stacked with talent.
Holmgren’s value is high right now. He is more than capable on both ends of the floor. Last season, he averaged 15 points per game along with eight rebounds and two blocks. He’s shown he can contribute at a high level, but with his thin frame and history of injuries, the Oklahoma City Thunder may think twice about giving him a max or near-max contract down the line. With the Thunder needing to make difficult financial decisions in the coming years, they could be open to dealing Holmgren for the right package while his stock is soaring. That’s where the Wizards come in.
Holmgren would be a game-changing acquisition for the Wizards. Pairing him with Alex Sarr would create a dynamic “twin towers” duo in the frontcourt. Together, they could become one of the best shot-blocking and rebounding tandems in the league, giving the Wizards a defensive identity they’ve lacked for years. Their defense would be able to hold their ground on the perimeter as well, since Holmgren and Sarr are so thin and lack the weight of a true big man.
Offensively, Holmgren adds a rare combination of skills. He can stretch the floor with his three-point shooting, finish around the rim with touch and length, and make plays off the dribble. His game has similarities to Sarr’s game offensively, so that would truly give the opposing teams fits defensively. That kind of versatility would help open up the floor for young players like Bub Carrington, Tre Johnson, AJ Johnson, and Bilal Coulibaly, while also giving the Wizards a reliable inside-out option in the half-court.
Chet Holmgren may be the odd man out in Oklahoma City’s long-term plans, but he could be the foundational piece the Wizards have been searching for. The Wizards has plenty of assets within their draft capital and young players to bring in Holmgren, as they are still expected to have lottery picks over the years. If the Wizards are serious about building a future contender, picking up the phone and calling the Thunder may be the right move to improve their chances of winning a title someday.
