Three Reasons Why Wizards' Starting Lineup is Underrated
The Washington Wizards’ starting five this season boasts a compelling mix of veteran leadership and youthful energy, which will make them a team to watch in 2025 when it comes to possibly making the postseason. With a projected starting five of Bub Carrington, CJ McCollum, Khris Middleton, Bilal Coulibaly and Alex Sarr, the Wizards have a starting lineup that is balanced, versatile, and capable of competing with the best in the league.
Veteran Leadership: McCollum and Middleton
Two key players in this lineup, CJ McCollum and Khris Middleton, bring invaluable experience to the table. McCollum is a reliable scorer and playmaker. He has been a key offensive player over the years for the Portland Trail Blazers and the New Orleans Pelicans, averaging over 20 points per game for the last 12 seasons. His ability to create offense, both for himself and his teammates, gives the Wizards a strong foundation in the backcourt. Middleton also brings a lot to the table, having been a two-time NBA All-Star with the Milwaukee Bucks. He is known for his scoring efficiency, clutch shooting, and defensive tenacity. As the Wizards’ primary wing scorer, Middleton’s expertise will be vital in close games and high-pressure moments, offering steady leadership to a relatively young team. He showed this skillset last season during his brief time with the team. The Wizards were a different team with the veteran presence and leadership of Middleton.
Youthful Energy: Carrington, Coulibaly, and Sarr
While McCollum and Middleton will carry the veteran leadership, the youthful trio of Bub Carrington, Bilal Coulibaly, and Alex Sarr will inject much-needed energy and athleticism into the Wizards’ lineup. Carrington, in particular, is set to make a significant impact as the team’s full-time starting point guard. As he steps into this prominent role, expect him to play with high intensity and a chip on his shoulder, motivated to prove himself. It will almost be as if the Wizards had another pick taken in the first round of this year’s NBA Draft because he will be a different player this season compared to what he was able to do last season. His ability to facilitate the offense and push the pace will complement McCollum’s and Middleton’s more methodical styles. Tre Johnson will also offer assistance in this department.
Coulibaly is a promising young defender in the NBA already, as he enters just his third season. He has already shown flashes of being a disruptive force on the defensive end. Alongside Sarr, who is known for his shot-blocking and rim protection, the Wizards’ defense should be a much-improved aspect of their game if they can both stay healthy for the majority of the season. Both Coulibaly and Sarr’s length, mobility, and defensive instincts make them formidable opponents, capable of shutting down opposing players and altering shots around the basket. What they will be able to do defensively will energize the entire team, especially Middleton and McCollum, as they are considered the old heads
Offensive Versatility: Shooting, Scoring, and Playmaking
What makes this lineup even more dangerous is the scoring and shooting potential across all five positions. Each player is capable of contributing offensively, whether it’s shooting the three-ball or creating plays for teammates. McCollum and Middleton are known for their elite shooting, and Carrington’s development will allow him to command the floor and orchestrate the offense. On top of that, Coulibaly and Sarr are emerging as reliable shooters, which stretches the floor and keeps defenders honest. The blend of shooting, playmaking, and scoring from multiple sources gives the Wizards a dynamic offensive attack that will be difficult to contain.
The Washington Wizards’ starting five should not be overlooked this season. With a mix of seasoned veterans like McCollum and Middleton, and a promising youthful core in Carrington, Coulibaly, and Sarr, the team has the potential to be competitive on both ends of the court. Their versatility, scoring depth, and defensive improvements make them a dangerous squad that can compete with any team in the league. If they can stay healthy and build chemistry, the Wizards could surprise a lot of people this year.
