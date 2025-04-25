Who Are The Wizards' Foundational Players?
To have success in life, you have to have a strong foundation in place to succeed. When you think of buying a house, the best ones tend to have strong foundations. That bottom layer of the house is what keeps it able to withstand the worst storms from Mother Nature. That begs the question, what is the foundation of the Washington Wizards?
The Wizards have been wheeling and dealing a lot over the last couple of years. The foundation used to be built upon John Wall and Bradley Beal. Wall’s basketball career seems to be over, and Beal is currently with the struggling Phoenix Suns. The Suns are a prime example of why having a strong foundation is important.
Washington's foundation was still fragile when it had a big three of Beal, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis. The availability wasn’t there as they missed a lot of games due to health concerns. The Wizards are working on building a strong foundation once more, but who are the players that are a part of the foundation?
One player is a rookie, Bub Carrington. Carrington was a lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He has shown that he has a lot of heart on the court and is available to play despite many possible injuries and even off-court situations. Another rookie who is a part of the foundation is Alex Sarr.
Sarr is the big man the team has needed over the years. He is effective on both ends of the court and gives the Wizards the much-needed size they were missing, too. He has always been a solid defender this season. However, his offensive skill has grown as the season went on.
Offense is important in the NBA. That is why Jordan Poole is also a foundational piece for the Wizards. Poole had a season that should have earned him an All-Star spot. He was the team’s best three-point shooter this season, which is another appealing aspect of his game.
Playing in the NBA is tough, so that is why it is important to have “Three & D” players. That player is Bilal Coulibaly, who is also part of the foundation. He has high upside, with a potential All-Star ceiling.
The Wizards are still growing; however, it is safe to say the foundation of the team is made up by Carrington, Sarr, Poole and Coulibaly.
