Four Bold Predictions for Wizards' NBA Cup Tournament
Just like the other 29 teams in the NBA, the Washington Wizards now know both their regular season schedule as well as their NBA Cup Tournament Group Play schedule. Unfortunately for head coach Brian Keefe's team, none of their games are on national television this season.
While the NBA Cup hasn't been kind to the Wizards the past two years, this year has the potential to be different. Of the four teams in their group, two made the playoffs last season and two did not.
With the rebuilding process fully in bloom in the nation's capital, Washington looks primed to make a leap this season. There may be no better stage to showcase that leap than this season's NBA Cup Tournament.
Here are four predictions for the Wizards during this tournament.
1. CJ McCollum averages 20 points per game during the NBA Cup.
This shouldn't be a stretch to imagine given that the former New Orleans Pelican guard has averaged at least 20 points per game every season for the past ten years. This even goes back to his days as a Portland Trailblazer.
Despite playing in only three games last November, CJ McCollum had his best game of the month during NBA Cup play. In the November 29 game against the Memphis Grizzlies, he went off for 30 points.
Two seasons ago, the Pelicans went 3-1 in group play for the NBA Cup. They qualified for the quarterfinals and won in that round against the Sacramento Kings. McCollum had just 17 points in that contest. However, he still shot 50% from the floor and 60% from deep while collecting seven assists.
Since the NBA Cup has started, McCollum has only played once out of the eight possible group play games. With the Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, and the Toronto Raptors in their group, this could be the stage for the soon-to-be 34-year-old to shine.
2. The Wizards go 2-2 in group play this year.
This one is more of a bold take since they went 0-4 during last season's Group play round. That was also the case for Washington two years ago during the first NBA Cup.
While even one win this year during group play would be an improvement, going 2-2 is possible. Even though the Pacers are the reigning NBA Eastern Conference Champions, they are without Tyrese Haliburton (injury) and Myles Turner (free agency).
Furthermore, both the Hawks and the Raptors finished with a below .500 record last season. Cleveland looks to be the strongest competition of the four given they owned the Eastern Conference's best record last year.
Current Wizards, McCollum and Khris Middelton, have both been to the quarterfinals or beyond during the NBA Cup Tournament before with their former teams. That type of experience can only help and elevate Washington in this year's tournament.
3. Corey Kispert is in the top 10 for 3-point shooting during the NBA Cup.
The 6'6'' small forward has a career average of 38% from deep. While 63 other NBA players averaged better than that mark during the entire season last year, Kispert could surprise a lot of people during group play.
During the game against the Hawks last year in the NBA Cup Tournament, Kispert connect on four of his eight shots from behind the arc. Atlanta was the third worst team in the league in defending the 3-point shot (37.7%) across the league.
4. The Wizards will have the best ball control in their group this NBA Cup.
For a team that hasn't won many games the past few seasons, turnovers would be one of the areas you think is an area of concern. That's a go for the Washington Wizards.
Last season, head coach Brian Keefe's squad had the fourth highest turnover average in the NBA. With improvements made to the roster through the NBA Draft and free agency, their 14.9 average should go down.
Other teams in the top ten turnovers per game that are in their NBA Cup group are the Hawks and the Raptors. They were both tied in sixth with 14.7 turnovers per game.
The Wizards first game in the 2025-26 NBA Cup Tournament at home against the Cavaliers on Friday, November 7. Washington's regular season will be begin on Wednesday, October 22 on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!