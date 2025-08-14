Wizards Get Brutal National TV News
The full NBA schedule was released, and now all 30 NBA squads know their schedules. Some teams were blessed with the nationally televised game schedule, such as the New York Knicks, tied with the most at 34. The Washington Wizards were not so lucky, as they have a league-worst two nationally televised games.
The Wizards are among five other teams with only two nationally televised games. The others are the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, Toronto Raptors, and Utah Jazz. All six of these squads have something in common: they were all lottery teams last season. The Jazz had the highest overall pick in 2025, selecting Ace Bailey. Then the Wizards were right behind, taking Tre Johnson sixth overall.
All of these teams have another thing in common again this season: they are not projected to make the playoffs. The team with the best opportunity this season to make the playoffs is the Chicago Bulls, but they are currently trying to re-sign Josh Giddey. The Raptors and Pelicans could have a shot at the playoffs as well, but it seems very unlikely.
Then the Jazz, Nets, and Wizards are all in the same boat of trying to get another high draft pick in 2026. The 2026 draft class is headlined by Cameron Boozer, son of former NBA player Carlos Boozer. While Will Dawkins and company figure out if Johnson can be the face of the franchise, the team will be scouting Boozer. Other players they could take at the top of the draft are BYU forward AJ Dybantsa and Kansas guard Darryn Peterson.
Even though Washington does not have many games on national television, fans should still try to watch as many games as possible. There are multiple players either fighting to stay on the squad or solidify themselves for roles in the future. Alex Sarr is a prime example as he tries to propel himself into the top-10 center conversations. Bub Carrington could also be the deciding factor for who the Wizards take in the draft. If Carrington cannot lead the Washington offense, then Dawkins would go with Peterson out of Kansas. If Carrington is the point guard of the future, then they could go with Dybantsa or Boozer.
So the Wizards may have the fewest nationally televised games, but so what? That means that when the team starts competing, it will seem like it came out of nowhere. It will also make Dawkins look like a genius. The season begins on October 22 on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks, where they will face off against former Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.
