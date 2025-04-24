Hindsight Takeaways from Wizards' Dominance Over Nuggets

Jokić posted HISTORIC numbers for the Nuggets!



🃏 56 PTS (career-high)

🃏 16 REB

🃏 8 AST

🃏 3 3PM



He's the first player in NBA history to total 55+ PTS, 15+ REB, 5+ AST and 3+ 3PM in a single game. pic.twitter.com/7L0lM1e5bJ