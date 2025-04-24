Washington Wizards End of Season Grades: Kyshawn George
Not many people knew what to expect from Kyshawn George when he entered the draft process. They knew he was a shooter and a player who, at 6'8, had guard skills and could create for others, but not on this level and not yet. We haven't even talked about his defense yet. His rookie campaign had its share of highs and lows, but he showed signs of not only being one of the sleepers of his draft, but he could be the secondary ball handler and point forward for the Washington Wizards for the foreseeable future.
Sustains
Let's get it out of the way, he can shoot. He was known as a sniper at Miami, and he didn't disappoint. Now he only shot 32% from three this season, but two factors affected his shooting percentage: roster construction and consistency. Before the trade deadline, Kyle Kuzma was the starting power forward, and the Wizards were still trying to figure out a constant rotation that benefitted everyone, and that is easier said than done. So George couldn't find consistent playing time unless someone got hurt, and when Kuz got hurt, George shined. Even with inconsistencies in minutes in the first half of the season, he averaged 8.7 PPG this past season. He just needs the minutes, and when given minutes in the second half, he showed glimpses of being a two-way star in the making.
Consistency was the other reason why George's three-point percentage was so low. There were moments where he had heat checks that could melt the polar ice caps. Then he would have moments where he would force his shot. Two things would unlock him. One, for him to move without the ball and find the best spots to get his shot off. Two, use his size to eat off size mismatches. Once he does that, he'll become a more consistent and efficient player. Don't get it twisted, he's a serious threat from the perimeter.
His vision and point guard skills were also on display. He's been a point guard at every level till now, and he carries those ball-handling skills. He averaged 2.5 APG, but as he gets better at using his size to create and attack the rim, those numbers will go up.
Now lets talk about his defense. He plays with a chip, an attitude, and he proved that while defense can be taught, being an outright defensive pest takes a certain mentality, and Kyshawn has it. He knows how to use his size and length to disrupt passing lanes and for leverage. He plays with an "end you face" type of intensity. He is the example of the type of player that the Wizards love. A versatile player who can defend and stretch the floor.
Improvements
George's biggest area of improvement is consistency. With the team getting younger and with him gaining more respect and responsibility with the Wizards system, he will get better and sooner than expected. He could also use his size to attack the basket and accomplish two things. Get to the free-throw line more and collapse the defense so he can open up opportunities for others on the outside. Moving without the ball could be another needed skill that would unlock Kyshawn's potential.
Is he a finished product, not even close, but what does that say? If he's this good and only a rookie, the future is definitely bright in DC. Especially when you look at the fact that he was drafted at 24th overall. Come on now.
Grade: B+
