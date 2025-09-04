How Free Agent Guard Would Disrupt Wizards' Growth
As NBA free agency winds down and training camps approach, one notable name remains unsigned: Josh Giddey. The Chicago Bulls have been unable to re-sign him this summer, so they have recently increased their offer to him. The Australian guard, known for his elite court vision, rebounding, and all-around playmaking, is still searching for a worthwhile offer from any team in the NBA. While his talent is undeniable, the Washington Wizards should resist the urge to bring him aboard, despite how talented he is.
Giddey is a unique player with a high basketball IQ and the ability to affect the game in multiple ways. He can initiate the offense, crash the glass, and make teammates better with his passing. However, one glaring weakness continues to plague his game: his shooting, particularly from three-point range. In today’s NBA, floor spacing and perimeter shooting are non-negotiable, especially for a ball-dominant guard. Giddey’s inconsistency beyond the arc limits his offensive ceiling and makes him a tough fit on a team trying to modernize its offense.
But beyond the Xs and Os, Giddey’s timeline and style clash with what the Wizards are trying to build. Washington is in the early stages of a full-scale rebuild. The focus is on developing young talent like Bub Carrington, Tre Johnson, Alex Sarr, AJ Johnson, and Bilal Coulibaly. These players need reps, confidence, and time to grow into their potential. Adding Giddey, a player who’s on the cusp of being an All-Star, would naturally shift the offensive workload and developmental spotlight away from them.
Giddey is the kind of player you build a roster around, not someone you plug into a rebuilding situation. Doing so would risk stunting the progress of the Wizards’ young core, as Giddey’s presence would take touches and decision-making opportunities away from the team’s prospects. The Wizards need a foundation that complements their youth movement, not one that demands a structural pivot.
Josh Giddey’s talent deserves a situation where a team is ready to win now or tailor its scheme to fit his strengths. Washington is far from title contention at this time. The Wizards should stay the course with their rebuild and let their young stars shine without interference. Giddey will find a home as he truly is one of the league’s best young guards. Wherever he decides to call home, it shouldn’t be Washington, as they don’t need him with the direction they are going in.
