Why Signing Free Agent Guard Isn't Realistic for Wizards
As the Washington Wizards begin another chapter in their rebuild, the focus has shifted toward developing young talent with long-term upside. With the addition of Tre Johnson and the emergence of Bilal Coulibaly as potential franchise cornerstones at the guard and wing positions, the Wizards’ path forward seems clearly defined. Those positional needs are already established. That clarity is exactly why Quentin Grimes, despite coming off a strong season with the Philadelphia 76ers, doesn’t fit into Washington’s plans.
Grimes had a breakout campaign in Philadelphia, capitalizing on a plethora of injuries that left him as the de facto number one option for stretches of the season. He posted career-highs across the board, showcasing his scoring ability, defensive grit, and playmaking improvements. The ball was in his hands a lot as he became the alpha in Philadelphia.
Those numbers may be a bit misleading, as stars like Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey were sidelined for extended periods. Grimes thrived in a role he likely wouldn’t hold on a healthy Sixers roster. Heading into what could be a pivotal season in his career, Grimes appears ready to take the next step, ideally with a team that can offer him a starting role and the freedom to expand his game.
Unfortunately for him and for those dreaming about the idea of adding him to the roster in Washington, the Wizards are simply not that team as the fit just isn't there for both parties.
Tre Johnson, a highly anticipated rookie, is expected to get heavy minutes right away. Bilal Coulibaly, the defensive standout with an improving offensive game, is a major part of the team’s long-term vision. Adding Grimes to the mix would likely relegate him to a bench role, limiting his opportunity to build on last season’s momentum.
From Washington’s perspective, investing in a player who may demand a bigger role and potentially a contract extension down the line doesn’t align with their rebuilding timeline. They’re committed to letting their young core grow organically, without unnecessary competition for minutes. Grimes needs a team ready to hand him a major role. The Wizards aren’t that team, making this fit unrealistic for both sides.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!