How Lakers, Mavs Deal Could Impact Wizards
The Washington Wizards, like other teams, watched as the sports world received jaw-dropped news to the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks blockbuster trade.
Over the last couple of years, there hasn't been much movement in the NBA as far as trades go. We live in an era of basketball where the players have a lot of power. The players are the ones holding the cards for their next move. There is a player empowerment movement at the moment. Often times, players control their destiny and can dictate where they play at as free agency controls a lot in the NBA.
One of the biggest trades in NBA history happened over the weekend which involved two teams the Washington Wizards are very familiar with when it comes to business with trades - the LA Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks. The trade was reported in the middle of the night for ones on the East Coast as ESPN Reporter Shams Charania reported a three-team deal between the Lakers, Mavericks, and the Utah Jazz.
The Lakers have traded Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 First Round Draft Pick to the Mavericks for Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris. The Utah Jazz have acquired Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Second Round Pick which belongs to the LA Clippers, along with a 2025 Second Round Pick from the Mavs. No doubt, this was a blockbuster and one of the biggest trades we have seen in NBA history as Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the world.
However, the feeling in the room is that this is only the beginning of major trades in the NBA as the trade deadline approaches Thursday, February 6, 2025. The Wizards are very familiar when it comes to business as they have recently conducted business with both the Mavericks and the Lakers. Former Wizard Rui Hachimura has been a huge part of the plans of winning for the Lakers. Former Wizard Daniel Gafford has also been a huge part of success in Dallas with the Mavericks too as he contributed to their way of making the NBA Finals last season.
The Lakers have been interested in Wizards starting Center Jonas Valanciunas for quite some time now. With the departure of Anthony Davis, that deal could be coming sooner rather than later now. The Mavs are another team to keep an eye on as well. Trading Luka Doncic certainly will hurt their offense tremendously as he was able to facilitate a lot of easy shots for the entire team. A veteran player like Malcolm Brogdon doesn't quite fit the Wizards as they have such a young team. He would fit in quite well with the Mavericks. Keep an eye out for the Wizards as they may become active as the trade deadline approaches.
