Kyle Kuzma May Be Moving On From Wizards

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma could be entering his final days with the team.

Jan 25, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) controls the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the third quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are just 10 days away from the NBA Trade Deadline, and Kyle Kuzma's future in the nation's capital hangs in the balance.

Kuzma, 29, is one of the likelier Wizards to be traded before next Thursday given the fact that he doesn't fit the franchise's timeline and appears to prefer playing for a contender instead of a 6-38 squad.

Kuzma's comments after the team's last game against the Phoenix Suns suggest that he is hoping to be traded.

“I think today I just decided to be myself and not really just try to fit into everything that we’re doing here, and just really played in the moment,” Kuzma said via The Athletic insider Josh Robbins.

“I mean just not trying to fit into what we’re trying to do here. Just being more assertive, demanding the ball, not just going out there and trying to let people develop. Just playing my game.”

Kuzma has taken a backseat a little bit this season as the Wizards have focused on developing the younger players on the roster, like Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George and Bub Carrington.

Kuzma's rib injury that held him out for a month certainly contributed to that, but it's clear that the Wizards are not a fit for the former NBA champion.

Kuzma wanted to come to the Wizards back in 2021 in order to test himself as a primary creator for a team. He was able to do that, averaging over 20 points per game in the past two seasons.

However, with the Wizards no longer experiencing success, it's clear that Kuzma belongs in a complementary role with a contender, so Washington should grant his wish and trade him to the highest bidder that calls on Feb. 6.

