Why The Future Looks Bright For Wizards
"Good things come to those who wait." That is a famous quote by a British author named Violet Fane. The saying has proven true for a number of different things in life that we have seen. There was the case when Kobe Bryant wanted to leave the Los Angeles Lakers after Shaquille O'Neal left because they weren't winning anymore. He waited it out, and the Lakers ended up with Pau Gasol. Thanks to that trade, Kobe went on to win two more championships.
Former Washington Wizard Michael Jordan went through a period of losing as well in Chicago with the Bulls. He was drafted in 1984. During that time, he endured a lot of losses within his first three seasons in the NBA. It wasn't until the Bulls drafted Scottie Pippen that they began to win. We also have a modern-day example in the NBA when it comes to patience with the Oklahoma City Thunder. They weren't winning a lot of games over the years and now they have one of the best records and rosters in the league with a plethora of NBA Draft picks.
The Wizards are in a similar situation as the Thunder. They are starting to acquire draft capital. If they decide to move on from Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole, we certainly can expect even more draft picks added to their list. At this moment, the Wizards are in play for the number one pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Good Things Ahead For The Wizards
The Wizards have one of the youngest rosters in the league. The beauty in that is that despite being young, they have a lot of talent on their team. Alex Sarr has shown he can be a big man who can beat you in multiple ways. That is something every NBA team desires. The Thunder have Chet Holmgren, who is the same type of player.
The Wizards also have Bub Carrington who has shown glimpses of being a dynamic point guard in the NBA. He is fast and has a pretty quick release on his jump shot. Not only is that something that every team desires in the league, but it's also something that every team needs. The Thunder have quite the dynamic guard as well in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Last year's bright spot for the Wizards was Bilal Coulibaly. He is quite the defender in the NBA. He is given the task of taking on the opposing team's best perimeter scorer on many nights. That isn't an easy job, however, he does quite well. This season, he has polished his offensive game as well to become a complete player. He can be compared to Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder, who was named an All-Star for the Western Conference the other day.
No doubt, good things come to those who wait. The Wizards are sitting on multiple key assets who can lead to their future success. While the present is a bit dim, the future looks bright for Washington.
