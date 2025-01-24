Wizards Involved in Three-Team Jimmy Butler Trade Idea
The Washington Wizards are less than two weeks away from the NBA Trade Deadline, and they could be a team to watch ready to make a big move.
The Wizards could also help facilitate a bigger trade amongst other teams, and that's exactly what ClutchPoints writer Hayden Cilley suggests.
Cilley proposes that the Wizards would trade Jonas Valanciunas to the Phoenix Suns in a three-team trade with the Miami Heat that would also send disgruntled star Jimmy Butler to his desired location in the Valley. Josh Richardson would also go from the Heat to the Suns while former Wizards guard Bradley Beal would head to South Beach.
"Finally, for Washington, they're currently in a rebuild. However, they want to remain competitive. They're not trying to tank, despite the 6-36 record. Bringing in someone like Nurkic could help Alex Sarr's development. The current Suns center can help develop Sarr's offensive game. He already has the athleticism and defensive instincts. Now, it's about being more well-rounded," Cilley writes.
Valanciunas has been serving in the mentorship role for No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr, so if they trade him, replacing him with someone similar to him could be an ideal move for Washington.
In the proposed deal, the Wizards also land three future second-round picks, which would be the incentive behind trading Valanciunas. That would be great value for his return considering he is signed on for the next two seasons beyond this one.
The Wizards are not where they want to be, so it is the wise decision to try and ensure that they are taking advantage of the opportunity to improve because they won't be able to do so in a month from now.
There isn't necessarily a measure for success for the trade deadline, but making any move might be better than nothing at this point.
