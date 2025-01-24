Inside The Wizards

Wizards Involved in Three-Team Jimmy Butler Trade Idea

Jimmy Butler won't be traded to the Washington Wizards, but the team may be involved in helping him get to his new home.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 31, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) moves into position during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Mar 31, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) moves into position during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are less than two weeks away from the NBA Trade Deadline, and they could be a team to watch ready to make a big move.

The Wizards could also help facilitate a bigger trade amongst other teams, and that's exactly what ClutchPoints writer Hayden Cilley suggests.

Cilley proposes that the Wizards would trade Jonas Valanciunas to the Phoenix Suns in a three-team trade with the Miami Heat that would also send disgruntled star Jimmy Butler to his desired location in the Valley. Josh Richardson would also go from the Heat to the Suns while former Wizards guard Bradley Beal would head to South Beach.

"Finally, for Washington, they're currently in a rebuild. However, they want to remain competitive. They're not trying to tank, despite the 6-36 record. Bringing in someone like Nurkic could help Alex Sarr's development. The current Suns center can help develop Sarr's offensive game. He already has the athleticism and defensive instincts. Now, it's about being more well-rounded," Cilley writes.

Valanciunas has been serving in the mentorship role for No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr, so if they trade him, replacing him with someone similar to him could be an ideal move for Washington.

In the proposed deal, the Wizards also land three future second-round picks, which would be the incentive behind trading Valanciunas. That would be great value for his return considering he is signed on for the next two seasons beyond this one.

The Wizards are not where they want to be, so it is the wise decision to try and ensure that they are taking advantage of the opportunity to improve because they won't be able to do so in a month from now.

There isn't necessarily a measure for success for the trade deadline, but making any move might be better than nothing at this point.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News