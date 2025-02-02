Inside The Wizards

Former Wizards Player in Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis Trade

A former Washington Wizards player was included in the Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis blockbuster trade.

Evan Massey

Jan 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic looks on from the team bench during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at the American Airlines Center.
Jan 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic looks on from the team bench during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at the American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
A former Washington Wizards player was included in the blockbuster trade tonight between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers. That deal included Luka Doncic being shipped to the Lakers and Anthony Davis being sent packing to the Mavericks.

When ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania first broke the news, many thought he had been hacked. However, the trade is real and it is one of the biggest trades that has ever happened in the entire sports universe.

How are the Wizards connected to the trade? Former forward Markieff Morris was sent from Dallas to Los Angeles. He spent over two years in Washington.

According to another update from Charania, here is the entire trade package:

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers' First-Round Pick

Utah Jazz Receive: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers' Second-Round Pick, 2025 Mavericks' Second-Round Pick

Needless to say, this trade has left the NBA world reeling. No one knows what to think at this point in time. Many are still tyring to figure out if they're awake or not.

As for Morris, the former Washington forward has played in just seven games this season. Back in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 NBA seasons with the Wizards, Morris averaged 11.5 points.

More than likely, Morris will not end up being a huge part of the Lakers' new-look roster. He could be kept for roster depth, but he's more of a throw-in at this point in his career.

It will be interesting to see what the fallout of this trade ends up being. Both teams are going through massive changes. Perhaps more moves are coming before the trade deadline.

All of that being said, Washington may have a small connection to the trade, but it's a connection nonethless. Morris is part of the package to Los Angeles that has swapped Doncic and Davis in arguably the biggest NBA trade of all-time.

