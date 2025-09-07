How Washington Wizards Can Go from Pretenders to Contenders
The Washington Wizards are in the midst of a rebuild, but the opportunity to accelerate that process may be closer than ever. If you recall, the Boston Celtics were down fairly bad before they formed a big three of Paul Pierce, Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett which would go on to win a championship. With Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly frustrated by the Milwaukee Bucks’ lack of significant moves to remain title contenders, the Wizards should seize the moment and pursue a blockbuster trade for the two-time MVP.
Adding Antetokounmpo would not only bring Washington instant credibility but also form the foundation of one of the most elite defensive frontcourts in NBA history. Pairing Giannis with Alex Sarr and the versatile Bilal Coulibaly would give the Wizards unprecedented length, athleticism, and switch ability across positions. Defensively, this trio could wreak havoc across the league.
Offensively, they would dominate as well, as Sarr and Coulibaly have improved significantly as the season went on, particularly from beyond the arc. We already know what Antetokounmpo is capable of offensively. He would only improve as a scorer with so many offensive options paired with him on the court.
Antetokounmpo would also complement the Wizards’ growing collection of international talent, joining Sarr (France), Coulibaly (France), Tristan Vukcevic (Serbia) and Kyshawn George (Switzerland).
This international core shares a high basketball IQ and a team-first mentality, which are values Giannis appreciates. His presence would elevate the young roster, both on and off the court, setting the tone for a culture of excellence. This would be a symbolic “passing of the torch,” as Giannis shifts from being the leader of a veteran title team to the cornerstone of a rising juggernaut. No doubt, Antetokounmpo would be the clear alpha in this situation, but the question that remains is for how long, as he is in his 30s.
The Wizards already have a trade history with the Bucks, as they most recently moved Kyle Kuzma in exchange for young guard AJ Johnson and even acquired Khris Middleton. This move could potentially reassemble Middleton and Antetokounmpo, who have a long history of success together. That familiarity could help facilitate a complex, yet mutually beneficial deal.
For Milwaukee, it’s a chance to reset before losing Giannis for nothing. For Washington, it’s a leap forward from potential to playoff reality. A trade for Antetokounmpo would transform the Wizards from bottom-dwellers into legitimate Eastern Conference contenders. Few rebuilds are accelerated by acquiring a generational superstar, but the fit in D.C. is too perfect to ignore. If the Wizards want to shift the narrative and make history, the time to act is now.
