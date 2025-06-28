How Will Riley Fits Wizards
Draft time may be the best time in the NBA. Many teams look forward to the draft as they may not have much cap space to add talent in free agency. Many teams look forward to the draft as they may be rebuilding and looking to start fresh with young talent. As the Washington Wizards completed their draft, they will be happy with the selection of Will Riley.
Riley was taken with the 21st overall pick in the draft. The Wizards took advantage of a deal with the Utah Jazz and were able to trade back to get Riley with the 21st pick. Riley is a player who should automatically get minutes and become a rotational player. He will give the Wizards even more depth to their roster.
Riley can play multiple positions and defend multiple positions as well, simply due to his size. As he stands 6'6 tall, along with his long wingspan and even his size at 186 pounds, Riley is multi-dimensional as he offers good size for the team. He’s a very strong and tough player. This gives the Wizards flexibility as well as swagger and burst on both ends of the floor.
Riley is also a good offensive threat. He doesn’t shoot the ball particularly well from beyond the arc, as he shot just 32% from three in college. However, he still poses the threat of having the capability of knocking down that shot. Riley is just a baller who can score all over the floor. That comes with his toughness. His high scoring ability also comes with his ability to handle the ball and get his shot as well. Will Riley will fit in well coming off the bench, as he will have a great mentor in Khris Middleton and even Kyshawn George.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!