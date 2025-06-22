Wizards Seen as Ace Bailey's Top Choice
Ace Bailey started prospect evaluation season his way: he made it known that he wanted to be a star scorer, and the teams eligible to draft him and the unique opportunities they presented were both factors he was considering in examining the draft order.
The catch is, players don't normally dictate where they go. Bailey rightfully earned his appeal as a top-ranked draft prospect, but he was never going to go with one of the first two picks in next week's selection.
That's where Bailey and his camp decided to exert some power. He declined his workout with the Philadelphia 76ers, a move plenty of players have pulled in the past, but teams have been known to pick the player they want anyway.
Bailey then went a step further, though, declaring that minutes and shots dictated his list of demands, making some teams farther down the lottery order look a lot more likely to save the sliding Bailey from his self-inflicted stock hit.
Draft specialist Rafael Barlowe reported further information, clarifying the existing belief that Bailey was trying to leverage himself to a specific wide-open destination. “Another agent put it this way: I think Ace is trying to get to Washington, New Orleans or Brooklyn," he said. "With Washington as the top choice and Brooklyn close behind. I think those are the two destinations that his camp has in mind.”
The Wizards, who are set to pick at #6, a spot ahead of New Orleans and two in front of Brooklyn, may end up holding the cards should Bailey continue tanking his chances with the first five teams in the lottery. This would neutralize the idea of their trading up, which they've already reportedly considered for a few point guard prospects.
The Wizards could use an aggressive scorer to work off of the defensive core they've already committed to building, but the question remains whether Washington's got eyes on other prospects who better fit its mold. It's looking more likely than ever that Bailey will be available within its range, more purposefully than anyone could have imagined.
