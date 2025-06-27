How Tre Johnson Instantly Improves the Wizards
While we anxiously awaited the NBA Draft, the moment has come and gone. We weren’t sure who the Washington Wizards would end up drafting. We were expecting Ace Bailey to make his way to the Wizards one way or another, but the Utah Jazz decided to take a gamble on him. That may have been a blessing in disguise, as the Wizards ended up drafting Tre Johnson from Texas.
Johnson is a scorer. Every team needs a scorer, and adding Johnson instantly makes the entire team better. Alex Sarr is a player who benefits from having floor spacing — being a skinny and thin-framed seven-footer makes life difficult for him at times. He struggled on the boards as he could help by adding more weight. However, Johnson is expected to shoot the ball a lot. He won’t make all those jump shots. Given the type of player he is, the opposing team’s defense will have to account for him. When he misses, that will free up Sarr on the offensive boards to have easy put-back shots.
Johnson’s ability to shoot the ball effectively also opens the post for Sarr. He will now have the opportunity to post up without drawing a double team, as you have to respect Johnson’s shot. Johnson will free up everyone on the perimeter as well. As he stands 6’6", his size and strength give him the triple threat advantage, something undersized guard and former Wizard guard Jordan Poole didn’t provide to the team. Johnson would be able to put the ball on the floor and attack the basket for a layup or dunk, or he could dish it to his teammates who happen to shoot the ball well from three as well.
Johnson will learn from his teammates with the Wizards, as well as offer a challenge for them through practice. He still has a lot to learn, as he recently turned 19 years old, but the kid is physically gifted and talented and the future looks bright for him. Eventually, he will be considered a go-to player for the Wizards whenever they need a basket.
