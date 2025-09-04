Insider Predicts Former Wizards Guard Will Join Kings
Former Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook is still in search of his next team after entering the 2025 offseason as a free agent.
He has bounced around the league over the past few years since his last stint in D.C. back during the 2020-21 season, most recently suiting up alongside Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets.
With the offseason winding down, interest has been mounting for the former league MVP, and speculation continues to grow about which team he will join. Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus predicted that Westbrook will join the Sacramento Kings for the 2025-26 season.
"The Nuggets changed direction after one season with Russell Westbrook (actually shifting before the end of the year, firing head coach Mike Malone and basketball executive Calvin Booth). The team has since acquired Cam Johnson, Jonas Valančiūnas, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Bruce Brown. Denver still has room to sign Westbrook, but it doesn't appear inclined to do so," Pincus wrote.
He added, "The Sacramento Kings stand out as his obvious next home, as they need a point guard to back up Dennis Schröder. Prediction: Westbrook signs a two-year minimum deal with a player option in Sacramento."
At the age of 36, it's clear that Westbrook is nearing the end of what has been a Hall of Fame-worthy career. Still, he remains a very productive player this late in his journey.
Last season, he averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.4 steals on 44% shooting from the field, and 32.3% from behind the arc while helping lead the Nuggets to a 50-32 record. Before the eventual NBA Champion, the Oklahoma City Thunder, eliminated them.
Westbrook's stint in the nation's capital was brief, but it was impactful. He played just one season with the Wizards, being traded to the team in 2020, but he managed to leave his mark, averaging 22.2 points and leading the league in assists with 11.1 per game while helping lead the team to the postseason alongside Bradley Beal.
Now with his future still up in the air, Westbrook remains one of the more intriguing free agents remaining on the market. It remains unclear whether Sacramento remain to be seen.
