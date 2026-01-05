Wizards Connected to All-Star Guard in Recent Trade Talks

With the Washington Wizards in the midst of a rebuild and the Atlanta Hawks looking to move on from All-Star guard Trae Young, a seemingly perfect storm has been created for a blockbuster trade. Both Washington and Atlanta have been connected to trade rumors all season, and with the trade deadline right around the corner — along with some recent insight — it seems as if a move is imminent.

Just in: Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young and his agents, Aaron Mintz, Drew Morrison and Austin Brown, are working with the franchise on a trade, sources tell ESPN. Young's reps and the Hawks have started collaborative talks over the last week on finding a resolution. pic.twitter.com/dUCNnDKqTt — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 5, 2026

The Wizards are very clearly trying to bottom out the season in hopes of claiming a top-end draft pick, reflected by the fact that they have just nine wins through their first 34 games. The Hawks, on the other hand, are in an odd spot. They have a roster that, in theory, could compete for a Finals appearance, but have struggled to get everyone on the floor or properly blend the right pieces together.

Washington and Young have been connected for a while now, considering Young has been in trade talks for the better part of a decade and the Wizards’ desperate need for a lead guard. If Young were to find his way to D.C., he would likely slot in right away as the team’s franchise player, handling the highest usage rate on the roster.

Young By the Numbers

Young is impactful when on the floor, but staying on the floor has been a problem for him this season. He has played in just 10 games, posting averages of 19.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 8.9 assists — all of which are at or near career lows for the 27-year-old.

BREAKING: The Wizards have emerged as a legitimate landing spot for Trae Young, per @TheSteinLine pic.twitter.com/MXpqyd65sP — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 5, 2026

Along with that, Young is also posting career-worst efficiency, shooting just 41.5% from the field and 30.5% from three. His combination of injury struggles and on-court struggles this season could brew the perfect storm for Washington, as they could potentially find their point guard of the future while simultaneously remaining in the race for the number-one pick.

It should also be noted that Young currently holds a player option this offseason, meaning that if he chooses to do so, he could decline to return and enter unrestricted free agency as early as this summer. Although it’s unlikely Washington would make a trade for such a high-caliber player without working out some kind of extension beforehand, it’s still an interesting layer worth noting.

All in all, this is still just rumors at the moment, but a blockbuster trade involving Washington could take place in the very near future.

