Wizards' Tre Johnson Has Unwavering Confidence in Shot

The most significant factor in becoming a legendary shooter is not their release or footwork. Instead, it is their unwavering confidence as a three-point shooter. Being able to still shoot from distance, even on an off night, shows that a player can trust themselves to get out of a slump. They don't pass up on open shots; they welcome them. That is what Washington Wizards rookie Tre Johnson is showing right now.

Johnson was always known as a shooter in college and heading into the NBA draft. He shot almost 40 percent from distance his freshman year at the University of Texas. This has translated to the NBA level as well, as Johnson has a lot of confidence in himself as a player.

Tre Johnson is Overflowing with Confidence

It should be mentioned that the Wizards fanbase did not want Johnson on draft night. The fans were hoping for a top-three pick and really wanted Cooper Flagg. They viewed Flagg as the player who would save this franchise. Hopes and dreams were shattered, though, when the organization dropped all the way to sixth overall in the draft. Drafting Johnson at sixth overall, though, might be a better move than fans gave the team credit for that night.

Johnson was also one of the youngest players entering the draft. His impact was immediate, though, as he has been a key part of this Wizards team this season. Playing 23 minutes per game and getting a few starts, Johnson has solidified himself as part of the Wizards' core, and this is thanks to his three-point shooting ability.

So far this season, Johnson is shooting 40 percent from distance on five attempts per game. In comparison, Steph Curry's rookie season was putting up very similar numbers, shooting 43 percent from distance on 4.8 attempts per game. This is not to say that Johnson will be exactly like Curry. Still, the shooting attribute looks eerily similar, from the quickness of the release to the off-ball movement.

His confidence is also reminiscent of Curry and many other all-time great shooters. After the loss to the Phoenix Suns, Johnson was asked about his confidence, and he said that he does not know what it takes to have that level of confidence in his shot. He did say, though, "I feel like if I can see the rim, I can get it there." Johnson is showing off that he always thinks he can make a shot if he has even the slightest bit of separation.

The best part about this quote is the fact that Johnson is knocking down these deep threes at an elite rate. On three pointers from 30 or more feet away, Johnson is shooting 6-for-12. This just proves his quote even more that if he can just see the rim, he is going to make the shot. The confidence in his ability to shoot is underrated and is a primary reason he will be one of the league's best shooters in just a few short seasons.

