How Wizards Should Remember John Wall
One of the most precious things we can all do in life is make and provide a tribute to someone. This typically happens when someone is no longer living on Earth. However, this isn’t a life-or-death situation here. It only feels right to do tributes when people are still alive, so they can appreciate it and feel appreciated, too. That serves as the perfect time to reminisce and reflect on the impact they may have had on many individuals and the lives of many people. This serves as the ideal time for the Washington Wizards to do so for their former star guard, John Wall.
Wall has announced his retirement from the NBA. This retirement is unlike most retirements. Wall hasn’t played in the NBA since 2022. At that time, he was playing for the Los Angeles Clippers. Before he went to the Clippers, he spent a year in Houston with the Rockets. His time with the Clippers and Rockets may be forgotten by many. His tenure with the Wizards is what he will always be remembered for! That is why we all should appreciate and love John Wall.
Success isn’t always measured in championships in the NBA. Playing in the Michael Jordan Era, the LeBron James Era, or even the Steph Curry Era means you get a pass for not securing a championship. Despite not winning a championship, thinking of John Wall and remembering what he did for the Wizards should put you in a good mood. It may even make you want to dance, as he was always known for doing his favorite dance, “The Dougie.”
When we think of John Wall, we may remember the electrifying dunks he would deliver to us daily. He may not have been the biggest man on the court; however, he played like he was with the ferocity he brought to the rim. That is why he won the Slam Dunk Contest in 2014. It wasn’t just about scoring or focusing just on the offensive end for Wall. He was a great defender, too, as he made the All-Defensive Team in 2015. Wall is a player who contributed to winning, was a team leader, and helped keep good moods around the team. Injuries got the best of him. However, he still proved himself to be a warrior to the city and a true Wizard in the NBA.
