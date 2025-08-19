Inside The Wizards

How Wizards Should Remember John Wall

Now that John Wall is retired from the NBA, this is how the Washington Wizards should remember him.

Tyrone Montgomery

Dec 26, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) reacts when talking to a referee during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-Imagn Images
Dec 26, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) reacts when talking to a referee during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-Imagn Images / Raj Mehta-Imagn Images
In this story:

One of the most precious things we can all do in life is make and provide a tribute to someone. This typically happens when someone is no longer living on Earth. However, this isn’t a life-or-death situation here. It only feels right to do tributes when people are still alive, so they can appreciate it and feel appreciated, too. That serves as the perfect time to reminisce and reflect on the impact they may have had on many individuals and the lives of many people. This serves as the ideal time for the Washington Wizards to do so for their former star guard, John Wall.

Wall has announced his retirement from the NBA. This retirement is unlike most retirements. Wall hasn’t played in the NBA since 2022. At that time, he was playing for the Los Angeles Clippers. Before he went to the Clippers, he spent a year in Houston with the Rockets. His time with the Clippers and Rockets may be forgotten by many. His tenure with the Wizards is what he will always be remembered for! That is why we all should appreciate and love John Wall.

Washington Wizards John Wall
Oct 7, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall walks on the court during a time out in the first half against the New York Knicks at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Success isn’t always measured in championships in the NBA. Playing in the Michael Jordan Era, the LeBron James Era, or even the Steph Curry Era means you get a pass for not securing a championship. Despite not winning a championship, thinking of John Wall and remembering what he did for the Wizards should put you in a good mood. It may even make you want to dance, as he was always known for doing his favorite dance, “The Dougie.”

When we think of John Wall, we may remember the electrifying dunks he would deliver to us daily. He may not have been the biggest man on the court; however, he played like he was with the ferocity he brought to the rim. That is why he won the Slam Dunk Contest in 2014. It wasn’t just about scoring or focusing just on the offensive end for Wall. He was a great defender, too, as he made the All-Defensive Team in 2015. Wall is a player who contributed to winning, was a team leader, and helped keep good moods around the team. Injuries got the best of him. However, he still proved himself to be a warrior to the city and a true Wizard in the NBA. 

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Tyrone Montgomery
TYRONE MONTGOMERY

Tyrone Montgomery Jr has covered the NBA, NFL, and NCAA Sports since 2017 where he has engaged in color commentary, writing articles, interviewing of both players and coaches, photography, videography, and even the recording of multiple podcasts as well. This has shown to be a strong passion of his as he continues along this path covering the Washington Wizards

Home/Washington Wizards News