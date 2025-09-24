Jordan Poole Becomes Villain of Wizards
The beauty of life in the NBA is that nothing is promised to you. That may sound like something negative. However, it simply means that one has to work hard to accomplish the goal at hand. The state that the Washington Wizards are in at this time, won't last forever. Over the last couple of years, life has been challenging for the Wizards organization and its fan base. They have endured a lot of losing, and the only thing they could look forward to every year was the NBA Lottery and NBA Draft.
This season feels different as many major moves have been made to change the odds of the team this upcoming season. The Wizards had to make a tough decision as they moved on from Jordan Poole. With that move being made, the former Wizard may have marked himself as an enemy to the team.
The start of the regular season is quickly approaching, and the entire world is anxious to see the NBA return. This is an exciting time in the Wizards' organization, as they have a completely different team this season, having traded Poole to the New Orleans Pelicans. Media week has begun in the NBA. This is a time when we all will get more acquainted with the teams in the league. In his first media appearance with the Pelicans, Poole was very vocal regarding his experience with the Wizards as he said, "I'm super excited (to be with the Pelicans), I haven't had a good screen in two years."
This feels like a slap in the face to the entire Wizards team and organization, as if they aren't good at something as fundamental as setting an on or off ball screen. Everyone on the team tends to make screens from time to time. However, the main players setting screens typically are wings and big men. With that being said, this is truly hurtful from a standpoint of Alex Sarr, Tristan Vukcevic, Marvin Bagley lll and even former Wizards such as Richaun Holmes, Daniel Gafford, Kyle Kuzma and Deni Avdija.
After that comment, it will be interesting to see how well Poole will be accepted once he makes his return to Capital One Arena to play against the Wizards with the Pelicans. He has had some good moments on the court with the Wizards, as they allowed him to start and helped him have his best seasons in his NBA career. Generally, players are welcomed back with a video presentation and even a standing ovation, thanking them for their time with the team. However, things may be different and could get ugly when the Pelicans play the Wizards in Washington this season.
