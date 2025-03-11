Is Kyshawn George Wizards' Secret Weapon?
Whenever there are countless times a group of people have to rely on one individual, there are disappointments that are expected. It is hard to rely on one person to do everything for you. The Washington Wizards have heavily relied on Bilal Coulibaly defensively. However, Kyshawn George may be a secret weapon going forward.
Kyshawn George is a rookie the Washington Wizards selected late in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft. He was selected number 24 overall. Being a first-round pick in the NBA offers a lot of pressure. However, when you're drafted late in the first round, the pressure isn't as tough. That has worked out wonderfully for George.
As the Wizards were awaiting the perfect deal for former forward Kyle Kuzma, George had time to develop further with his game and skillsets. He was able to gently ease his way on the court and it has worked out for both him and the Washington Wizards.
While the Wizards were thankful for all that Kyle Kuzma has done for them, they may be even more thankful for Kyshawn George. The way it appears today, he already has a higher ceiling than Kuzma. Kuz was a player that did a little bit of everything offensively. However, he was a bit of a disappointment defensively.
That is where Kyshawn George excels. He is already a sniper from beyond the arc. He can score on all areas of the floor as well. However, he truly makes a difference defensively. He is capable of defending all five positions on the floor if he needs to. Just the other night against the Toronto Raptors, he had five blocks in the game. Not only was that the most on the Wizards, it was the most blocks for any player in the entire game.
As the Wizards have asked a lot from Bilal Coulibaly defensively, they can now turn to Kyshawn George to help carry the load. The Wizards have needed their defense to improve. The transition to being a force defensively may rest on Bilal Coulibaly and Kyshawn George.
