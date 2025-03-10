Wizards Face True Test Without Veterans Against Raptors
This may sound diabolical, but the Washington Wizards are becoming one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference. What may sound even more shocking is that they are becoming one of the better teams in the NBA. This is all due to the growth of the team thanks to adding veterans to the roster. However, the Wizards may face the biggest test yet this season.
There is no doubt the Wizards are a better team today than they were before the trade deadline. Adding key pieces such as Marcus Smart and Khris Middleton has been beneficial to everyone on the team, including head coach Brian Keefe.
As the Wizards prepare for the Toronto Raptors tonight, however, they will face a tough task at hand this time around.
The Wizards recently beat the Raptors in a thriller game that they will remember for the rest of their lives. However, this matchup may be a lot tougher as they will be without Middleton and Smart.
Smart is dealing with an injured finger, while Middleton has an ankle injury.
Even the other veterans on the team such as Malcolm Brogdon and Richaun Holmes will miss this game as well while they deal with ankle and knee injuries, respectively.
The good news is they have Jordan Poole back, who looks as great as ever this season. They have leaned on him heavily in every game this year. They will need other players to step up as well. The trio of rookies in Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George will have a larger role in this contest. Additionally, Tristan Vukcevic should get some much-deserved minutes as well.
At any rate, the Wizards need to continue to lose games and tank so they can secure the best odds at landing the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Having Middleton, Smart and the other veterans on the team miss this game helps their chances.
However, this game will help the Wizards regardless as their young team has a chance to grow even further without the leadership the vets provide.
