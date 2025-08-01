NBA Analyst Gives Praise to Wizards Lottery Pick
The Washington Wizards may not be competing for a title this season, but that does not mean there is no reason to watch. The Wizards boast one of the best young cores and one of the best rebuilds in the NBA. They have a core set of players like Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, Bub Carrington, and Kyshawn George. The most exciting player, though, is none of them, but rather 2025 lottery pick Tre Johnson, who just received some significant praise from one of the most trusted media personalities in the industry.
Tre Johnson jumped on the scene quickly at Summer League, being named a Summer League Star. Now Kenny Beecham, also known as KOT4Q on social media, gave some high praise to the Texas product. Beecham is mainly known for his NBA 2K videos, but he quickly became one of the most trusted personalities talking about basketball. He has made appearances on ESPN and NBA on TNT to give his basketball insights and opinions.
Now, in a clip on the Small Ball Podcast, part of the Enjoy Basketball network, Beecham gave his take on the young guard drafted by the Wizards. "One of my favorite picks in the draft is pick number six, Tre Johnson, going to the Washington Wizards," Beecham stated.
Beecham then continued by saying, "I don't know if Tre Johnson is going to end up being the player that I think he could be, but damn do I love his game. When you think about who is on the roster with the Washington Wizards, they need that type of player. They need him to fill himself out to be a go-to scorer,"
His expectations for Johnson are clear; he expects him to be a fantastic scoring guard in the NBA. He loves his style of play, which is what made him stand out among other players in the draft. At the University of Texas in his first year, he averaged 19.9 points a game on 39.7 percent shooting from three. These are some fantastic numbers that can set lofty expectations, and Beecham does have some ambitious goals for the young guard.
Beecham went on to finish his take on the rookie by saying, "Of the other guys, the young guys on the team, the Sarrs, the Coulibaly's, the George's and all the other young people, the Carringtons, if I had to guess, I would guess that none of those guys are going to be 1A type of ball players. Given the ball late in the game. I think Tre Johnson has that type of upside as an offensive creator...and looking at the people that were drafted behind him, I like his fit with the Washington Wizards."
Tre Johnson landed with a good fit compared to the other rookies taken ahead of him. Cooper Flagg will be competing for the second scoring option and may end up staying as the third option on an older Dallas Mavericks squad. Ace Bailey is in a challenging situation with the Utah Jazz, sort of in a limbo phase. Then Kon Knueppel will be in a similar situation as his Duke teammate is in Dallas.
All these factors should lead to Tre Johnson being named Rookie of the Year, and Beecham showed that sentiment as well, talking about his fit in Washington. The rookie still has room to improve, but as a 19-year-old receiving praise from one of the most trusted personalities in the game, it's a fantastic sign for the future.
