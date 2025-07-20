Wizards Guard in Best Situation to Win Rookie of the Year
The 2025 NBA draft class was loaded with talent. Generational prospect Cooper Flagg headlined it. It also featured multiple players with All-Star potential, including Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey. The Washington Wizards were also able to get their hands on a potential All-Star in Tre Johnson, who was named a Summer League star. Even though Flagg may be the favorite to win Rookie of the Year, Johnson is in the perfect position to take the award away from the Dallas Mavericks forward.
Johnson put on a stellar performance during the Las Vegas Summer League. He only played two games, but he averaged 19.5 points on 58.3 percent shooting from the field. This was also reflected in the 12 shot attempts per game and 5.5 three-point attempts per game. He showcased why he is an offensive powerhouse, fueling that Wizards Summer League team.
Other rookies like Cooper Flagg scored well, with Flagg averaging 20.5 points per game in only two games played. The two lottery picks aren't very far off from each other, scoring-wise, but Flagg is the better defender. Johnson is working on his defense, though, as that is something he and the Wizards are focused on improving.
Even though Flagg and Johnson had similar numbers, their situations are vastly different. Flagg will be joining the Dallas Mavericks team, where he will not be the first option. With Anthony Davis on that squad, he will get the majority of the shots up. Once Kyrie Irving returns from injury, Flagg will then move down to the third option. Flagg and the Mavericks also play in the West, which is a blood bath. Teams with a winning record could not even make the playoffs out of the West.
Johnson, though, can come in and be the first option for the Wizards. It depends on what the plan is for CJ McCollum, who may try to replicate what Bradley Beal did when he was the first option. What would be best, though, is for McCollum to come off the bench and let the young guns play. Let Johnson get his reps and shots up.
The Wizards are also a year or two away from competing in the East again. Their first-round draft pick is owned by the New York Knicks for 2026, and it is top-8 protected. Will Dawkins will surely want that pick to convey, and will do what he can to develop young talent while also securing their draft pick. This requires the vets to come off the bench and let Johnson flourish.
Johnson should receive around 30 minutes of playing time per game and be the starter from day one. This should help Johnson's numbers, allowing him to approach 20 points per game. They also need to determine if Johnson has the potential to be the long-term first option, or if next offseason they should secure that first option and move Johnson to the second option.
It will be interesting to see what Will Dawkins does with this squad, but it should involve heavy minutes and usage for Johnson. The Wizards should let the offense flow through him, and he should be the face of the franchise. Due to Johnson being in a better position to showcase his talent, he should win Rookie of the Year over players like Cooper Flagg and Ace Bailey.
