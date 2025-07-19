New Wizards Guard Will Become Immediate Playmaker
When a company first hires an employee, its desire is for them to come in and make a difference immediately. The reality of the situation is that it is hard for that to happen. Training is usually involved, along with some shadowing and even some studying, too. However, when the company hires an employee who has experience and may have been a key contributor at the previous company, that is when expectations become higher. The Washington Wizards may have high expectations for the newly-acquired Cam Whitmore.
The Wizards have made a plethora of moves throughout the offseason. They have been one of the busiest teams in the league despite not having much success in free agency. The majority of their moves have come from the trade market. As the Wizards acquired Whitmore from the Houston Rockets for a couple of second-round picks, many feel as if Washington acquired him on a discount since they didn’t have to give up much. He is a player who is ready to contribute immediately, as he has a deep bag of tricks offensively.
Whitmore will excel the most in the open court. The Wizards are a team that have struggled defensively over the years. With a healthy Bilal Coulibaly, along with Kyshawn George, Alex Sarr and even Jamir Watkins, the Wizards may become a better team defensively this upcoming season. As they force turnovers, Whitmore will be the one who may help the most in terms of scoring on fast break. His athleticism and ability to get to the rim from the wing certainly give him the advantage there.
Whitmore also stretches the floor and can hit the three-ball occasionally, too. That will be a useful feature to his game and the Wizards' offense this upcoming season. Whitmore didn’t get much playing time this past season. The Wizards will certainly allow him to be himself and make a difference right away. Whitmore is primed to make big-time plays for Washington this upcoming season!
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!