Wizards Rookie Could Make Bilal Coulibaly Expendable
When doing business, there are always deals that you may automatically shut down and reject. Those deals are often offers that are for your best assets. However, as things continue to improve in other areas within the business, you may become more open to making deals for those valuable assets. You may also find that an asset is similar or just as valuable as the one you were reluctant to move. That may be the case for the Washington Wizards with Bilal Coulibaly.
Coulibaly has been one of the Wizards' best assets over the years. He is their defensive stopper for the team. He is often asked to defend the opposing team’s best player. He has been known for his defensive skillset more than his offensive skillset. Despite being known as a defensive player, he has been able to improve his game offensively. He is a player who has high upside, even to other teams around the league. Many teams would love to acquire him. As the Wizards continue to grow as a team, particularly with Jamir Watkins, Coulibaly could become expendable.
The Wizards have been developing many players over the years. Kyshawn George is another player they have been developing with similar skills. Tre Johnson has focused on his defensive abilities, too, so that may allow Coulibaly to be dealt for the right price. However, Watkins is a player who looks and feels like a replica of Coulibaly.
Coulibaly may become expensive someday as he continues to grow into a star. He is also a player who has battled injuries every year. Watkins had a game during Summer League that caught much attention, as he recorded eight steals. He was even able to shut down Philadelphia 76ers rookie and No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe, holding him to zero points as he shot 0-for-7 from the field when guarded by Watkins.
Watkins has a bright future for the Wizards and may allow the team to become flexible within the trade market with Coulibaly.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!