Three Former Wizards Guards Form Interesting Trend
It is important to be proactive, keep busy and have moments in life. When that happens, that typically tends to mean that you are moving up in the world. That means that you are moving up in life and finding better opportunities. That is often the case in business in corporate America. That has even been the case in the NBA with the Washington Wizards.
Despite not having much success over the years, the Wizards have had a lot of stars on the team. Some of the stars they had were grown and developed in-house as the Wizards acquired them through the NBA Draft.
Other stars the Wizards had were acquired in trades or even through free agency. That was the case for Russell Westbrook, who was on the NBA Top 75 List. Players like John Wall and Bradley Beal are some of the players the Wizards took in the draft. There has been an interesting trend in the league from the Wizards that ultimately led to these three players landing with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Their journies included the Wizards, where they were all a big part of the team. They were even the stars of the team. The Wizards build around them to find success in the league. They were all then traded to a team in the Western Conference. Those teams included the Los Angeles Lakers (Westbrook), Houston Rockets (Wall) and the Phoenix Suns (Beal).
Soon after they were traded to their new teams, the two sides realized it wasn’t a good fit. The contracts may have been bad as well, and the direction of the team may have shifted. As that was the case, they ultimately reached a buyout with their respective teams and subsequently joined the Clippers. That has been the case with former Wall, Westbrook and Beal. This makes you wonder who will be the next Wizard to take on this same journey in the NBA.
