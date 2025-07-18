Wizards Guard Could Win NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award
One goal everyone should have in life is to maintain a positive outlook and improve every day. When you’re young and even inexperienced, that certainly should be the goal. Being young and inexperienced sometimes leaves you feeling left out as if you aren’t given a chance at success. That was the case for one guard the Washington Wizards acquired last season.
Playing in the NBA is tough! It really becomes challenging when you know you can be great; however, you aren’t given the chance to showcase it. That was the situation for AJ Johnson as he played under Head Coach Doc Rivers with the Milwaukee Bucks. Rivers is a coach who shies away from playing young players. With the Wizards, who have a deep, talented roster, Johnson has been able to change his narrative. One great thing about having a deep team full of talented players is the fact that you never know who will emerge every night to help you secure victories. That is why Johnson may have a chance to win the Sixth Man of the Year Award this season.
Last season, the Wizards prioritized giving minutes to Johnson towards the end of the season. He took advantage of the opportunity and looked like he could become a regular rotation player for the team. He was a player who got better as he received a larger role. This summer, during Summer League play, he appears to have taken yet another step forward in the right direction as he continues to impress.
Johnson is a player who can get his shot off anytime he wants from anywhere on the floor. He is extremely quick, can control the rock well, and jumps out of the gym with premier athleticism. The Wizards can simply put the ball in his hands and tell him to make something happen with the second unit. He appears to be ready to make a huge impact to the team, which could ultimately allow him to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award this upcoming season.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!