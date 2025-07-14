Three Wizards Shined in Summer League Win
The Washington Wizards rebounded from an unimpressive NBA Summer League debut on Friday with a much more well-rounded performance in their first win of their Las Vegas slate of matchups. There's a lot of mouths to feed across their vast young core, but everyone in their prospect-loaded starting lineup impressed in some way.
Alex Sarr was the story of the night, bouncing back from his ugly first game back by setting a Summer League record with eight blocks, but all of his wings showed up with him in the 102-96 win.
Tre Johnson led the team in scoring in 21 points, further demonstrating his readiness to introduce his scoring style to the NBA. He raised eyebrows with several highlight-worthy plays against the Phoenix Suns, but was automatic on Sunday, scoring 10 points in the first quarter alone.
The jumper is just as pure as advertised, and he's already looking comfortable getting to his spots in hoisting midrange buckets and floaters. He's not yet a serious force to pressure the rim, but he glides across the floor with the ball in his hands like few rising rookies do.
7/11 from the field is effective stuff, especially when he's playing a rotational role. Johnson's sharing on-ball reps with the team's other various guards and wings, and still making things happen with the ball in his hands besides just scoring.
While Kyshawn George couldn't quite match the same effective shooting touch he'd previously demonstrated, another rising sophomore awakened to join Johnson in the scoring column. Bub Carrington was right behind his backcourt mate with 17 points, doing so on a picky shot diet that showed how effective he can be when his shot starts falling.
The young point guard knocked down five of seven shots, including three 3-pointers. He was comfortable pulling up on the fast break, stepping into his spots and, most importantly, in the clutch. Carrington buried the game-clinching bucket from deep, creating his own look to sink the Nets.
He can still afford to be more aggressive than he has been, and that applies well beyond Sunday night. Carrington is usually looking for the best shot from the team, rarely forcing his way, but his shot and handle are good enough to warrant him taking more than seven shots as the team's most NBA-experienced ball handler.
Will Riley has been similarly passive, but his playstyle's been much more warranted.
Johnson's draft classmate came up as a bench piece with the Illinois Fighting Illini, and has been much more willing to defer and commit to off-ball work than your average first-round scoring prospect. He had moments of play-finishing in Game 1, but filled it up with 16 point in his next time seeing the floor while missing just one shot.
He already looks like one of the team's most prepared spot-up weapons, drilling three of four 3-pointers with his reliable jumper. He really uses his 6'8 frame to his advantage when he trucks downhill, a semi-rare occurrence at his present, slightly-flimsy stage, but has used his height and balance to finish through occasional contact.
He, Carrington and Johnson combined for 54 points while missing seven total shots between the three of them, demonstrating some of the efficient scoring they'll need amidst another season of on-court development.
There's a lot of potential within this group, as they're still sharing relatively similar rotational minutes, and their abilities to translate their games to the summer format on the fly has to provide some optimism for Washington's front office.
