Next Move Revealed For Wizards Star
There is no better feeling than having plans established for your future. Our futures always seem to be riddled with worry and doubts. Nothing we have will last forever. That is why it is always good to be proactive rather than reactive. It is often wise to have a backup plan, just in case your original plans fail. That makes the path to success feel more likely. That puts us in a good position to excel and exceed expectations. Former Washington Wizards guard John Wall has shown himself to be mature when it comes to handling his business within his career.
John Wall has stamped his name into the record book as one of the greatest players of all time to play for the Wizards. Ever since he came into the league in 2010, Wall has been known to be a true point guard. His statistics over the years with the Wizards marked him to be the All-Time leader in assists and steals. That shows how valuable Wall has been for the Wizards as he handled his business on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor. While he had to say goodbye to his career on the court as injuries got the best of him, Wall has turned his attention to a new career in broadcasting just a day after announcing his retirement.
Wall has appeared on NBA TV this year as a studio analyst. He looked and sounded good doing it. Many believed he would have pop-up appearances on NBA TV. However, he did so well there, he has now joined a new crew on a full-time basis. Wall will be broadcasting NBA games on Amazon Prime Video this upcoming season. Wall will join a talented team of analysts, which includes other former stars of the NBA such as Dwyane Wade, Steve Nash, Dirk Nowitzki, Blake Griffin, Dell Curry and Brent Barry. Amazon Prime will even have a former star of the WNBA, with Candace Parker. It doesn’t stop there, as they have also added former Head Coach Stan Van Gundy. Wall joins a talented crew and has the potential to have another great career post-NBA.
