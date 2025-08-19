Elvin Hayes Should Be Appreciated More From Time With Wizards

- The New York Knicks haven’t had anyone on the All NBA first team since 1990 (35 years)



- The Atlanta Hawks haven’t had anyone make it since 1986 (39 years)



- The Washington Wizards?? 1979 (46 years)



The Mavs had a guy make it 5 times in a row at 25 years old & traded him. pic.twitter.com/nxIG652ZL6