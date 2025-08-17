There is Only One Path For Wizards Veteran
The Washington Wizards have multiple players they will either shop or trade for sure by the trade deadline. The most obvious player is CJ McCollum, who could bring in some valuable assets if the Wizards can boost his stock. Others are players like Bilal Coulibaly, who is entering a do-or-die year, and Khris Middleton. One player, though, who could be on the chopping block and will bring the most value in any trade is veteran Corey Kispert.
Calling Kispert a veteran might be overdoing it, as he is only entering his fifth NBA season. Kispert is 26 years old, about to enter his prime, and is one of the longest tenured Wizards players at the moment. All these different aspects make the forward entering his prime a veteran. Although he could be a great asset for the future, many contenders could use a player like Kispert on their squad.
Kispert has been an above-average three-point shooter his entire career, shooting 38.2 percent from three through four seasons. His best year shooting the three-ball was the 2022-2023 season, where he shot 42.4 percent from distance, while putting up 11.1 points a night. With the spacing and shooting he provides, many teams would be all over potential trades for the Gonzaga product.
He does not necessarily need to be a starter for teams, as he is used to coming off the bench. Kispert has only started in 103 of his 292 games in the NBA, and last season came off the bench for all 61 games he played in. A team that comes to mind that could use a player like this is Golden State. They are still in a standstill with Jonathan Kuminga, and Kuminga could fit well into the Wizards system and rebuild for cheap.
The only caveat to Kispert's trade value would be his defense. Kispert has averaged 0.5 career steals through four seasons and had a 123.3 defensive rating last season. This would be a problem for contenders with struggling defenses. This does not rule out Golden State as a possible suitor, though, as they had one of the better defenses in the NBA last season. Another team that could benefit from adding Kispert is the 2025 NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder.
This leads us to my expectations and averages for Kispert this season.
Kispert needs to show off that he excels in a bench role, even if that would be with Washington or another team. Kispert is the most coveted trade asset in the DMV, and Will Dawkins should take advantage of that. Teams desperate to win a title next season could be willing to part with a young and cheap player along with a draft pick. The Wizards are in no rush to compete next season and can take their time with this rebuild. This is the only path for Kispert: boost his trade value and go to a contending squad.
