Wizards Need Bub Carrington to Lead Offense

History was made tonight by this @WashWizards rookie trio!



The Wizards are the first team in NBA history to have 3-or-more rookies make 100+ 3PM in a single season 🎯🎯🎯



Bub Carrington - 121

Kyshawn George - 107

Alex Sarr - 100 pic.twitter.com/icugi5wT1m