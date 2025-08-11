Wizards Need Bub Carrington to Lead Offense
The Washington Wizards have their go-to option now in Tre Johnson. They also have their center for the next few seasons set in stone with Alex Sarr, who should have some high expectations. They even have some players who could be traded. One thing this squad is missing, though, is a point guard, and Bub Carrington is the one who can fill that hole.
Carrington, a Baltimore native, was named to the 2024-2025 All-Rookie teams alongside Alex Sarr. He put up a solid 9.8 points on 40.1 percent shooting a night, alongside 4.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Defensively, the point guard would average 0.7 steals a game, a number he has to increase.
He struggled in some areas, such as his defense, previously mentioned. He also needs to handle the ball better if he wants to be the foreseeable starting point guard. His assist numbers have to increase, especially if he averages 1.7 turnovers a game again. His three-point percentage must also increase, as he shot 33.9 percent from distance in his rookie year.
With some added shooters and veterans, Carrington should see all these numbers increase. CJ McCollum will likely be a starter day one, that way he can improve his trade value. A seasoned sniper like McCollum should add a few more assists to Carrington's average. Then the rookie Johnson should also help, as he can attack off the pass or knock down off the catch.
Sarr has also improved his game, becoming a viable pick-and-roll option. If Carrington puts in work to improve his shooting, his points per game should also see a jump to double digits. In the modern NBA, a point guard has to be able to knock down the three-pointer at a high rate. Carrington needs to see his number jump to 38 percent. His field goal percentage is fine as it is, but a jump to 43 percent would be solid.
Overall, I am expecting Carrington to cement a core trio in Washington of himself, Johnson, and Sarr this season. His averages are expected to be 12 points per game on 38 percent shooting from distance, seven assists, four rebounds, and a steal per game.
Carrington has the makings to be a great role player in the DMV. He has several areas to improve, but not areas that require drastic improvement. His playmaking and assist numbers should go up thanks to some offseason additions. His percentages should also increase, and his defense is decent as it is, but it can continually improve. This is the season, though, where Carrington decides what the Wizards should do regarding the 2026 NBA draft.
