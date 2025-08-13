Wizards' Tre Johnson NBA2K Rating Revealed
Another year and another NBA2K game for fans to be split on. Now that the ratings for key stats are out, fans have already started debating whether some players are rated too high or too low. The most interesting group is the rookie class, though, as the top 10 ratings are out for the rookies. The Washington Wizards have three rookies this season, but only one is in the top 10 for rating.
Sixth overall pick Tre Johnson was tied fifth for the highest overall for rookies. Alongside him is fourth overall pick Kon Knueppel of the Charlotte Hornets. This could feed into the short-lived rivalry between Wizards and Hornets fans as well. The question that remains, though, is whether this is too low or too high a rating for the Texas Longhorn?
Looking at his college stats, Johnson should be one of the best rookies in the NBA. He averaged 19.9 points per game on 42.7 percent shooting from the field. He quickly made a name for himself as one of the best offensive players in the NCAA during his freshman season. What impressed scouts the most was his three-point numbers, going 39.7 percent from distance.
The main downside to Johnson was his defense and turnover ratio. Johnson averaged 2.7 assists to 1.8 turnovers per game. As a guard, this number has to be better for Johnson. His defense was also a rough part of his game, often looking like a weak point for opposing offenses to attack. He is a little undersized and needs to gain more muscle. This, of course, is the case for almost every rookie, as the transition from college to the NBA is difficult.
Going further about his defense, he also only averaged 0.9 steals in 34.7 minutes per game. For playing almost all 40 minutes each game in college, one would expect a lead guard to have a higher steal number. These college stats may be why he is rated as a 75 overall, and tied fifth for the highest rating by a rookie.
The final verdict is that his rating should be a little higher due to his offensive game. Many analysts think that Johnson will win Rookie of the Year thanks to his sheer offensive ability. I would have the rookie rated at 77 overall because of how much the 2K developers base their rating on offense. This would put him tied with Ace Bailey, who went in the draft right before him. However, I understand why 2K has him at a 75 because of his defense.
Tre Johnson is one of two Wizards players to have their ratings revealed, whether that be for an individual stat or player rating. Khris Middleton was the other, as his mid-range shot was rated a 96 overall, tied third overall with a plethora of players. No other Wizards player has had their ratings revealed besides Johnson and Middleton.
