Three Notable Games on Wizards' Schedule

🚨 TRADE ALERT 🚨



We have acquired the returning player rights to Justin Champagnie, a 2025 First Round Pick (No. 16), and a 2026 Second Round Pick (via SXF) from the Sioux Falls Skyforce in exchange for the returning player rights to Ethan Thompson and a 2025 Second Round Pick… pic.twitter.com/YOl97nRhzh