Three Notable Games on Wizards' Schedule
The Washington Wizards' schedule has officially been released, and the team only has two nationally televised games. This is a league-worst, tied with multiple rebuilding teams. Still, even in a season with limited prime-time games and star-studded action, there are some notable dates and games for this Wizards squad.
1. Home Opener Against the Charlotte Hornets (10/26)
The Wizards will have to start their season on the road, facing off against the Milwaukee Bucks and then the Dallas Mavericks, where top-tier rookies Tre Johnson and Cooper Flagg will face off. Even though it should be a fun matchup, Johnson may not be a starter this early. So that leads us to the home opener against a budding rivalry in the East.
The home opener in Capital One Arena will be against the Charlotte Hornets, who have more nationally televised games than Washington. This will be a fun matchup to watch for two main reasons. The first is the fact that it is the first home game, so the DMV faithful should be in attendance. The second reason is that both of these teams should be among the powerhouses forming in the Eastern Conference. Both squads are one or two seasons away from the playoffs, but when they make it, they should be making Conference Finals appearances.
2. Visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder (10/30)
This game could be a blowout, but it is not the competitiveness that makes this game interesting. It is the first time, second year forward, and 2025 NBA champion Dillon Jones returns to Oklahoma City, where he would presumably receive his championship ring.
Jones is not guaranteed to still be on the roster, as the Wizards still need to make one more roster cut after bringing back Anthony Gill. However, the recent trade by the Osceola Magic insinuates that Jones is safe. The Orlando Magic G-League affiliate acquired the rights to Justin Champaigne, whose contract is not guaranteed by the Wizards next season. His contract could be declined, which leaves Jones part of the 15-man rotation.
3. Hosting the Dallas Mavericks (11/8)
This is the game that truly matters, facing off against the number one pick. By this time, nine games into the season, Johnson should have a starting role. Johnson is looking to steal away Rookie of the Year from Flagg, and he very well could. This matchup could also be the deciding factor in who wins the award.
This matchup should allow the Wizards crowd to see an outstanding offensive performance by two of the top rookies. With the injury concerns the Mavericks also have, it could end up as a victory for Washington. This game, though, is important to Johnson and the voters, as a win and an excellent performance could win him Rookie of the Year.
