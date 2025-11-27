Wizards Forward Suffers Thumb Fracture

Finally getting some more playing time and his first two starts of the season, Corey Kispert looked like a winning basketball player for the Washington Wizards. Through two starts, the veteran was averaging 19.5 points on 61 percent shooting and 50 percent shooting from distance. He was stepping up and silencing anyone who said he should have been traded or still should be. Not all good things can last forever, as during his previous game, Kispert sustained an injury against the Atlanta Hawks.

Information About the Injury

The extent of the injury is a fracture on the tip of his right thumb, per the Wizards. This was the same hand he had surgery on last season. The team also said that they will treat the injury conservatively. Reaggravating an injury that needed surgery can sideline someone for an indefinite amount of time, so you need to be careful. It may sound like it is only a thumb, but in his shooting hand, it is costly.

Guard-forward Corey Kispert sustained a fracture to the tip of his right thumb in the third quarter of the Wizards’ game against the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 25. The injury will be treated conservatively, and Kispert’s recovery status will be updated as appropriate. — Wizards PR (@WizPRStats) November 27, 2025

Since it is on his thumb, though, and not the entire hand, there is a slim possibility that Kispert could still play. When looking at the optics, though, the team will likely rest him until the injury heals. Typically, it takes anywhere from three to six weeks for fractures in the thumb and fingers to heal. You can play through the injury, but it is expected that Kispert will miss a few weeks to avoid making it worse and requiring surgery.

Kispert was having a solid season, averaging 8.9 points on 6.1 attempts per game. The forward was also shooting 40.3 percent from distance, the second-best mark of his career. He was also averaging 2.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and turning it over less than once per game. The stats show he did not do much, but watching the games showed he is an impact player at all levels, even when he is not on the court.

Count it for CK 💪 pic.twitter.com/9Jn6NJDi3Q — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 26, 2025

Kispert is a leader this team needs now and in the future. He is vocal, and this coaching staff and front office love him. When he is given a chance in the starting lineup, he succeeds and shows why the team drafted him a few years ago. Everything he does off the bench just does not show up in the box score. He dives for loose balls, boxes out, creates good spacing on offense that generates points, and handles the intangibles. Without him, the Wizards will be missing a gritty leader who was the difference-maker in the past two games.

