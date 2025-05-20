Multiple Wizards Honored with All-Rookie Selections
The NBA announced its All-Rookie First and Second Teams on Tuesday, with several young Washington Wizards receiving shoutouts.
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 Draft, Alex Sarr, got a nod on the rookie first team, with fellow lotterymate Bub Carrington hearing his name called on the second team.
It's a bit of justice for Sarr, who seemed like the top player left off of Rookie of the Year finalist options released on the end-of-season ballots.
The seven-foot frenchmen was advertised as one of the best defensive players in the draft, and backed that up with all of the switchability and shot blocking we were promised. His raw offense and less-than-ideal shooting efficiency numbers held back his stats from blowing box score watchers away, but he still did enough to warrant December's Rookie of the Year award.
It was generally assumed that Sarr, one of the more impactful rookies, would make an appearance on the first team after registering as the fourth-highest Rookie of the Year award vote recipient, and Carrington's place on the second team registered as similarly expected.
The guard was arguably the most NBA-ready of any of the talented rookies Washington brought aboard in 2024-25, possessing a jump shot that looked functional from midrange from day one and reliably stretched to 3-point distance by season's end. He plays with a composed feel, searching for gaps in the defense like a patient running back and utilizing a knockdown pull-up jumper to strike from anywhere.
He played in all 82 games of the season in averaging 9.8 points and 4.4 assists to keep up with legends, playing just hard and long enough to knock down his first buzzer-beating game-winner on the chaotic final day of the regular season.
The pair of Wizards youngsters are the first pair of Washington rookies to make All-Rookie teams in the same season in 61 years, joining Gus Johnson and Rod Thorn as the most honorees in 1963-64.
These more modern Wizards have built their brand on drafting and developing, propelling one of the more fascinating rebuilds in today's NBA. The league might not be happy with the results of tanking, but this serves as another sign that the team is doing things the right way.
