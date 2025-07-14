Wizards Center Sets Summer League Record
Alex Sarr took more heat from his disappointing start to NBA Summer League than your average player would after a dud performance.
For one, rising sophomores are usually expected to dominate Summer League, having already gotten their feet wet with a year in the pros. The ragtag roster that the Phoenix Suns sent out there wasn't predicted to pack up the much-anticipated debut of the Washington Wizards young core, but they had no trouble doing so on Friday.
And this wasn't Sarr's first time sinking in the summer. He struggled last year, too, raising concerns about how little the former No. 2 overall pick had improved between seasons and his inability to answer the call while some of his teammates flourished.
The young center reminded everyone not to get too reactionary after a one-game sample size with a sharp bounce-back performance on Sunday, recording 16 points and 12 rebounds to go along with eight blocks, good for a Summer League record. After an inattentive Game 1, he was everywhere on defense in a statement 102-96 win.
Whether he was rotating as the help defender, swatting challengers at the rim or closing out to shooters, the Frenchman was inescapable. He repeatedly swarmed his assignments with a wingspan that never seemed to stop extending and the quick reaction time to hang with would-be scorers.
Drew Timme was the story of the game with his 30-piece, but Sarr still managed to get the better of him a few times on his big night. Even when he wasn't actively recording a block, he disrupted plays all night long to scare the Nets from trying to overcome his reach.
He shined alongside Washington's assembly of dogged wing defenders in Kyshawn George and Jamir Watkins, fitting right in as a big who can scale up to the perimeter with ease. He can recover in an instant, fixing mistakes made by any of his teammates with Rudy Gobert-like qualities.
Sarr's offense still leave a lot to be desired, with his creaky shooting form still requiring improvement alongside his finishing chops, but this was the kind of intrigue that gets people roped into his game. When he's on, few can do what he does.
