Wizards Announce Draft Lottery Draw Representative
The Washington Wizards spent the season putting themselves in prime position to wind up with one of this upcoming NBA Draft's top selections. They lost more games than nearly everyone, winning just 18 games, granting them the second-best overall odds for next Monday's live lottery order drawing in Chicago.
Wizards fans have no idea what they're walking into, but now at least they know they'll have a familiar face representing the team at the event. Bijan Todd of Monumental Sports Network reported yesterday that Bub Carrington, one of the rookies Washington took home in their substantial draft day haul, will man the Wizards' seat at the drawing.
This will mark the second consecutive year that a rising sophomore makes the trip to the lottery announcement, taking the helm from fellow young Wizard Bilal Coulibaly.
Carrington and the Wizards have as good a shot as anyone at landing the #1 overall spot in the draft, right alongside other tanking units like the Charlotte Hornets and the Utah Jazz. It makes for a similar situation to last year's situation, when the Wizards won 15 games for the second-worst record in the league, and took home the second overall spot in the order with their proportionate odds.
That pick bought them another frenchman in Alex Sarr, who joined Carrington and Kyshawn George as Washington's brand new trio of rotational players. Carrington, for his part, played at an All-Rookie level in his debut season, developing as a shooter, playmaker and defender in playing all 82 games.
The lottery announcement is set to take place on Monday at 7 E.T., broadcast for all to see on ESPN.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!