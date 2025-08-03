Wizards Bring Back Gold Jerseys
The NBA and Nike are starting a new campaign for the 2025-2026 City Edition jerseys. They have dubbed it "the re-mix" for this latest campaign. In the social media post they made, you can see hints at which jerseys each team is bringing back. The Miami Heat are bringing back the "Miami Vice" jerseys, and the Minnesota Timberwolves are bringing back the "Purple Rain" jerseys. The Washington Wizards also have their supposed jersey on the graphic, and it is a classic just like the two mentioned before.
From the details we have, it seems the team is bringing back the gold jersey they wore during the late 2000s. A player associated with this jersey is Gilbert Arenas, who is not doing the best at the moment. The Wizards did win while wearing this particular jersey, but in their last season in this uniform, they went an abysmal 19-63.
The team did make three straight playoff appearances with these jerseys, however. The organization may be trying to connect to the fanbase with this uniform, even though the team is not supposed to make the playoffs this season. It will be interesting to see how they look and if the court will be different when they wear the city edition jersey.
There were other options to choose from that may have been better for the fanbase. The gold jerseys aren't bad, but there are better options. Some options that look better are the 2022-2023 city edition jerseys, paying homage to the cherry blossoms in the DMV. Another is the 2021-2022 city edition that pays tribute to the old Washington Bullets uniforms.
It seemed the organization wanted to go old school, though, back to a time when the Wizards were a competitor in the NBA. If that was the case, there are still options they could have used that fans might prefer. The jerseys from 1997-2004 look objectively better, but that period is not associated with winning basketball in Washington.
The team just did not have a ton of options to pick from. The team has been called the Wizards. They could reach back when the team was in Baltimore, but many modern fans may end up confused by the selection, as it has been over 50 years since the team relocated.
It will be interesting to see how the jerseys look in person, but the concept is not horrible. There were better options to pick from, but jerseys should be the least of Wizards fans' concerns. Instead, they should be focused on whether the Wizards will be able to retain their 2026 first-round pick.
