Former Wizards Star Arrested on Illegal Gambling Charges
Former Washington Wizards guard Gilbert Arenas has been arrested on charges related to a federal indictment. The former star guard of the Washington Wizards allegedly operated an illegal gambling business in which high-stakes poker games were played at a mansion owned by Arenas in California. Arenas wasn’t alone in this investigation, as five other individuals were involved as well, with one being a suspected high-level Israeli crime figure, Yevgeni Gershman. The other suspects include Evgenni Tourevski, Allan Austria, Yarin Cohen and Levgen Krachun.
This is big news to the NBA world, especially to the Wizards. This is also shocking news, as Arenas was one of the best players in the NBA during his prime. While in the league, Arenas earned a substantial amount of money. He had a shoe deal with Adidas as well as other means of income through sponsorships, so he certainly has established himself quite well financially in his life.
It has been said that this incident happened from September 2021 - July 2022. Arenas, along with the other five individuals, were given two charges within this incident: one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business and one count of operating an illegal gambling business. Arenas was also hit with a third charge of making false statements to federal investigators. If convicted, Arenas could face up to 10 years in prison.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!