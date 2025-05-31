Wizards Linked to Big Man Who Could Change Draft Strategy
After failing to land the number one overall pick two seasons in a row, the Washington Wizards find themselves in a difficult position as they will be selecting with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The decision that lives in their minds is whether they should draft for team needs, or draft for the best available player.
That decision may have been made up for them as the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to part ways with big man Jaxson Hayes.
Hayes is one of the biggest players in the NBA. He has been dealt a bad hand as his journey in the NBA isn’t the journey anyone would hope for. He was drafted by a team without a direction or plan in the New Orleans Pelicans. Under those circumstances, development in the NBA would be a difficult process for any player. He was then moved to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Playing in Los Angeles under the bright lights isn’t an easy task. Playing with LeBron James and Luka Doncic doesn’t help either. When playing with those types of players, every season is a championship or bust. Playing under hardcore first-year head coach JJ Redick didn’t help the situation either. The Lakers are expected to move on from Hayes this offseason.
Hayes would be a great addition to the Wizards. He fits the needs of the rebuild, as he is just 25 years old and the Wizards need size. They struggled on the boards on a nightly basis last season. With his size, he would pair nicely next to Alex Sarr in the frontcourt.
Acquiring Hayes would help the Wizards in their draft selection, too. This gives the Wizards flexibility to take the best player available and not simply fill a team need. Hayes is on the Wizards' radar as they are a +525 favorite to acquire him.
